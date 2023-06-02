Two men (20s) and woman (30s) arrested as €78k of cannabis seized in Wicklow gang raid
It follows an intelligence-led operation targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in Wicklow
Two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s are being quizzed by gardai after more than €78,000 of suspected cannabis was seized in Co Wicklow.
Gardai said all three are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Wicklow.
The operation was conducted by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Wicklow and Bray District Drugs Unit and personnel from Revenue Customs Service.
During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €78,768.
“Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s as part of this investigation.” Gardaí added.
“They are all currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Wicklow.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
