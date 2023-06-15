Two children were in house when woman was ‘stabbed to death’ after row in north Dublin

Emergency services were alerted to the property in Raheny after 1am following reports of a violent assault

Gardai at the scene on Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, Dublin where the body of a woman was dead this morning Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Detectives believe a woman was stabbed to death by a man known to her in a row at a house in north Dublin overnight.

It is understood two children were in the home at the time but they were not physically harmed.

Emergency services were alerted to the property in Raheny after 1am following reports of a violent assault.

When gardaí arrived, they discovered the woman, aged in her 40s, in the kitchen of the house with suspected stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene at Kilbarrack Road, Raheny

The scene on Kilbarrack Road was sealed-off and an examination is being conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the house on suspicion of murder.

The suspect is known to the victim and is currently being detained at a local garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have this morning been conducting door-to-door inquiries in the area as part of the investigation.

They are not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder.

Scene in Raheny, Dublin 5. Photo: Avril Kinsella

A Garda spokesman said the woman's body remained at the property and that the Office of the State Pathologist had been notified.

An incident room has been established and a senior investigating officer appointed to oversee the inquiry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Daryl Barron, who is local to Kilbarrack, said it was “disturbing” news.

“It is very concerning, a young woman has lost her life and it’s extremely distressing,” he said.

“It is a very distressing time for neighbours and people in a community which has been quite quiet in recent years and hasn’t had anything like this happening in recent times.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we can only wait and see the outcome of the investigation.”