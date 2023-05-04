Two charged with drugs related offences as part of organised crime probe in Dublin

A woman and another man, both aged in their 20s, have both been released without charge.

Two men, aged in their 20 and 50s, have been charged with drugs related offences as part of in an operation targeting organised criminal activity in Dublin.

They have been released and are expected to come before the courts in the coming weeks.

The men were among four people arrested yesterday following raids in the Tallaght area.

A woman and another man, both aged in their 20s, were both released without charge.

The arrests were made after detectives from the Tallaght District, led a search of five houses in the Dublin 24 area on Wednesday morning.

They seized €10,000 worth of cannabis herb (analysis pending) along with €5,000 in cash and a 221 registered BMW 320 car.

The four who had been arrested were detained at garda stations in south west Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.