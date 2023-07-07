Two charged after €100k of goods including caravan and SUV seized by gardai

The men are due in court later today

Photograph of items seized in Co Westmeath released by gardai

Two men have been charged after gardai seized €100k worth of goods and property yesterday in Co Westmeath.

Goods and cash were uncovered by officers during a search operation in Athlone and Kinnegad yesterday.

The items seized included a caravan, an SUV, a trailer and a car, as well as a wide range of high-value designer clothing and footwear.

Gardai said €4,000 in cash was also seized.

A garda spokesman said two men have now been charged in connection with the operation.

"Gardaí have charged the two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, arrested in relation to the search operation that took place at residential properties in Athlone and Kinnegad on Thursday 6th July, 2023 where property and goods to the value of €100,000 were seized.

“Both men are due to appear before Athlone District Court this morning, Friday 7th July, 2023 at 10.30a.m. charged in relation to the investigation.

A third man, aged in his late 20s was arrested last night, Thursday 6th July, 2023 and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Midlands under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.”

“Investigations ongoing.”