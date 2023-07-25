Two cannabis farms unexpectedly discovered after ‘simple’ disqualified driver car stop

The PSNI seized plants with a street value in excess of £250,000 following the “simple” car stop in Lisburn

Police who pulled over a car linked to a disqualified driver got more than they bargained for after it led to the unexpected discovery of two cannabis farms.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a catalogue of offences including immigration breaches.

One of the suspects is also suspected of human trafficking.

It all began when a Volkswagen Golf was pulled over on the M1 by officers who realised the vehicle was linked to a disqualified driver and that it was being driven without valid insurance.

When the car was intercepted last Tuesday, the driver “dropped the bombshell” that they had taken it without the owner’s knowledge.

"It transpired the driver and passenger were both foreign passport holders alleged to be visiting Northern Ireland, but a couple of calls to our partners in the Home Office showed that both persons had been refused entry to the UK late last year,” a PSNI post on social media explained.

“The vehicle was checked for any supporting documentation in relation to their travel etc, documentation was found along with components used in the cultivation of cannabis.

"At our request our colleagues from Larne police then visited an address that we believed the vehicle had links to and on arrival they discovered a house being used to cultivate cannabis.

"The following day this house was searched by our colleagues from Ballymena District Support Team and the street value of the plants in the premises was estimated to be in excess of £100k.”

The PSNI post noted how police were often labelled as “revenue collectors” who were “fleecing” drivers, or told to “go catch some real criminals” when they stop motorists.

But they noted that the thanks to the “simple stop for traffic offences we uncovered a large scale cannabis cultivation operation”.

The lengthy online post reveals that documentation seized during the search of the premises in Larne related to another property in Newry.

Officers wasted no time in obtaining search warrants for the address which was quickly acted upon by Tactical Support Group (TSG) officers based at Ardmore.

It led the discovery of the second large scale cannabis cultivation operation with the street value of the plants estimated to be more than £150,000.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, having no insurance, taking and driving away (theft of vehicle), human trafficking, cultivation of cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B with intent to supply, abstraction of electricity and immigration offences.

Meanwhile the passenger was detained on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class B with Intent to supply, abstraction of electricity and immigration offences.

The PSNI has expressed its gratitude to all the officers from Larne, Ballymena, TSG and colleagues at the Home Office for their assistance in the operation.