Two arrests after gardaí seize huge haul of MDMA and cocaine worth €810k in Dublin

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s) were arrested as part of the probe.

Two people have been arrested after gardaí seized an enormous haul of drugs worth €810,000 in west Dublin.

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) along with local officers seized eight kg of cocaine valued at €560,000 and four kg of MDMA valued at €250,000 during a search on Wednesday, August 23.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Both are being held at garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.


