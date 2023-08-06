Two arrested for being intoxicated while driving horse-drawn carriages in Dublin

Gardaí carried out inspections of horse-drawn carriages in the city with the help of officials from Dublin City Council and the Departments of Agriculture and Social Protection.

Gardaí have arrested two people for being intoxicated while driving horse-drawn carriages in Dublin city.

As part of a multi-agency crackdown, An Garda Síochána carried out inspections of horse-drawn carriages with the help of officials from Dublin City Council and the Departments of Agriculture and Social Protection.

Some of the checks took place at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin 8 which is a popular spot for carriage drivers to collect weary tourists.

Horses and carriages are frequently parked by the tourist hotspot offering lifts around the city.

2 arrests were made for intoxicated driving as well as offences under the Control of Horses Act pic.twitter.com/JqoPDBJUwY — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 5, 2023

During the inspections, gardaí arrested two people for intoxicated driving and other offences under the Control of Horses Act.

“Gardaí carried out multi-agency inspections of horse drawn carriages in the city along with officials from Dublin City Council and the Departments of Agriculture and Social Protection,” a garda spokesperson tweeted.

“Two arrests were made for intoxicated driving as well as offences under the Control of Horses Act”.