Two arrested as heroin, cocaine, speed worth €1.3m seized in Dublin raid

As part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, officers attached to Bridewell Garda Station Detective Unit and Regular Unit searched an apartment on Anne Street North, Smithfield, on Sunday, December 18.

A whopping haul of drugs was recovered, including cocaine worth €280,000, along with diamorphine (heroin) worth €168,000 and amphetamine (speed) worth €120,000.

Gardaí also searched a car at this location and seized a further €315,000 worth of cocaine, heroin to the value of €70,000, and €420,000 worth of speed.

In addition to the drugs, a “small quantity” of ammunition, a hydraulic press, weighing scales, and other drug paraphernalia as well as €6,000 in cash were also recovered.

The seized drugs will be sent for further analysis.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that two men were arrested following the colossal seizure.

“Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested at the scene and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they said.