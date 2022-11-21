Two arrested as heroin and cocaine among huge €1.1m drugs haul in Dublin

Gardaí seized heroin, cocaine, cannabis herb, and cannabis resin with a street value in excess of €1.1 million (subject to analysis).

A photo of the seizure, including €1.1m worth of drugs and €28k cash

Two people are in custody after gardaí seized drugs more than €1.1 million and almost €30,000 cash in Dublin over the weekend.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force stopped two vehicles shortly before 3pm in the south Dublin area on Sunday, November 20 as part of ongoing intelligence-led probes.

A follow-up seizure of a third vehicle and searches of two residential properties in south and west Dublin were carried out later that day.

During the raids, gardaí discovered heroin, cocaine, cannabis herb, and cannabis resin with a street value in excess of €1.1 million (subject to analysis).

They also recovered €28,000 in cash.

A man aged in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested for offences pursuant to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

They are both currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Speaking after the operation, Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary of Organised and Serious Crime said: “This investigation highlights the drug trafficking activities of organised crime groups who are determined to supply all types of controlled drugs for financial gain.

“Investigators tasked with disrupting and dismantling such groups at national level shall continue to prioritise those organised crime groups, assessed to be causing the greatest harm in our communities nationwide.

“This operation has removed in excess €1 million of controlled drugs from our streets and significantly disrupted a drug trafficking organised crime group.”