Two arrested and more than €200k worth of cannabis seized in Tallaght and Roscommon

Two men have been arrested after more than €200,000 worth of cannabis was seized during operations in Tallaght and Roscommon.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) alongside the Revenue Customs Service took part in the intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime operating in the Dublin and Western Regions.

Backed up by the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit and the Tallaght District Drugs Unit, Revenue officers seized approximately 5.74 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €114,800 today.

Gardaí in Tallaght arrested one male (aged in his 30s) who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

In a separate operation, in Roscommon on Thursday, Revenue officers discovered approximately 4.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €90,000.

Gardaí in Roscommon arrested one male (aged in his 30s) who was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Roscommon. This male was subsequently charged and brought before Castlerea District Court today