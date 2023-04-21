Two arrested and more than €200k worth of cannabis seized in Tallaght and Roscommon
The intelligence led operation targetted persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime operating in the Dublin and Western Regions
Two men have been arrested after more than €200,000 worth of cannabis was seized during operations in Tallaght and Roscommon.
Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) alongside the Revenue Customs Service took part in the intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime operating in the Dublin and Western Regions.
Backed up by the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit and the Tallaght District Drugs Unit, Revenue officers seized approximately 5.74 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €114,800 today.
Read more
Gardaí in Tallaght arrested one male (aged in his 30s) who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in South Dublin.
In a separate operation, in Roscommon on Thursday, Revenue officers discovered approximately 4.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €90,000.
Gardaí in Roscommon arrested one male (aged in his 30s) who was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Roscommon. This male was subsequently charged and brought before Castlerea District Court today
Today's Headlines
banned | Player given five-year football ban over alleged kung fu kick assault on referee
grim discovery | Gardai urge public not to share images of man’s body found on Dublin beach
reserved judgement | Spotter for Eamon Kelly 'murder gang' appeals life sentence
Tipp Top | Una Healy shares happy snap of ex-husband Ben Foden as he returns to Ireland
cell phone | Fisherman killer (21) caught with phone in jail was using it ‘to contact family’
Daniel is Travelling... | Daniel Kinahan flees to Iran from Dubai as he desperately tries to avoid extradition
canna-busts | Two arrested and more than €200k worth of cannabis seized in Tallaght and Roscommon
May date | Case against senior barrister accused of murdering man in Dublin farm shooting put back
Pram Raid | ‘Flustered’ mother-of-five forgot to pay for groceries she had on buggy, court told
CASHING UP | Enoch Burke fines to hit €60k as sacked teacher continues to turn up at school