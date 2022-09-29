Two arrested and homes raided in alleged accommodation fraud probe in Dublin

"During the searches, gardaí seized a sum of cash, mobile phones and a number of documents”

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in connection with alleged accommodation fraud in south Dublin.

As part of an ongoing probe, two homes in Dublin 13 were raided by gardaí from the Blackrock Detective unit this morning, Thursday September 29.

The detectives were assisted by gardaí from Blackrock and Raheny Garda stations.

"During the searches, gardaí seized a sum of cash, mobile phones and a number of documents,” a garda spokesperson said.

They revealed that a man (30) and a woman (24) were arrested as part of the operation.

They are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blackrock Garda station and investigations are ongoing.