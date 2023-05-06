Two arrested and €750k cannabis seized in anti-gang crackdown in Dublin

A Revenue spokesman said the seizure was made as part of an intelligence lead operation targeting drug importation.

Gardai arrested two men and seized cannabis worth €750k yesterday in an operation targeting organised crime gangs.

The drugs were discovered following a search operation in the Dublin 13 area yesterday by gardai and the Revenue Customs Service.

During the search, Revenue officers seized approximately 35 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €750,000.

Gardaí arrested two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s.

They are both currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

A garda spokesman said the searches were carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime gangs.

“As part of an operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime, a search operation was carried out in Dublin 13 on Friday, 5th May 2023.

"The joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Raheny and Coolock District Drug Units, the Raheny District Crime Unit and Revenue Customs Service.”

A Revenue spokesman said the seizure was made as part of an intelligence lead operation targeting drug importation.

"Yesterday (05/05/2023), as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €750,000 in Dublin 13.

"This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

" If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”