Two arrested and €500,000 worth of cannabis seized in north Dublin residence

The drugs will now undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland

A man (40s) and woman (30s) have been arrested as part of this investigation. Photo: An Garda Siochana

Amy Blaney

Two people were arrested and €500,000 worth of cannabis was seized by gardaí as part of a search operation in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team along with local Gardaí searched a residence in the north inner city and seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €500,000.

A man (40s) and woman (30s) have been arrested as part of this investigation.

They are both currently detained at Garda stations in north Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations ongoing.


