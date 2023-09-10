Two arrested and €500,000 worth of cannabis seized in north Dublin residence
Two people were arrested and €500,000 worth of cannabis was seized by gardaí as part of a search operation in Dublin.
Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team along with local Gardaí searched a residence in the north inner city and seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €500,000.
The drugs will now undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
A man (40s) and woman (30s) have been arrested as part of this investigation.
They are both currently detained at Garda stations in north Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations ongoing.