Two arrested and €432k of cannabis seized after growhouse raided in Co Mayo
The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.
Two men have been arrested after gardai raided a growhouse in Co Mayo last night.
Gardai seized suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €432,800 following searches in the Killala area of Co Mayo.
A garda spokesman said the drugs seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.
He said: “Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 20s, are currently detained at a Garda station in the west of the country under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996."
This seizure was made as part of Operation Tara, the gardai’s anti-drugs strategy.
The aim of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local.
