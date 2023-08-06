Two arrested and €1.63m worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin raids

During the searches, cocaine estimated to be worth €910,000 was seized along with cannabis herb valued at €720,000.

Two men have been arrested and a whopping €1.63m of drugs were seized during garda raids in north Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) carried out multiple searches on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis.

A man aged in his 40s and a man aged in his 50s were arrested and both are currently detained at garda stations in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, Dublin Region said: "This is yet another example of the continuous efforts by members of An Garda Síochána to target criminality that causes the most harm in our city centre and throughout communities across the region.

“This seizure of significant quantities of illicit drugs in a specific targeted operation, in addition to a number of other significant seizures in the city centre and across the region in the past number of days demonstrates our continuous commitment to removing harmful drugs from circulation and bringing those willing to engage in the supply of illicit drugs before the courts." Investigations are ongoing.