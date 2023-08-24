Two arrested after man left in critical condition following serious assault in Belfast

The incident occurred around 6.30am today in the Bradbury Place area

Two men have been arrested following a serious assault which has left a man in critical condition in hospital in Belfast city centre.

The incident occurred around 6.30am today in the Bradbury Place area where a man was assaulted inside a property by several men.

A man, aged in his 20s, was reported to have been assaulted with a weapon and was taken to hospital for serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

A second man, aged in his 40s, was also reported to have been assaulted and received minor injuries.

Two men, aged 26 and 35, were arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

A PSNI spokeperson said: “We are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 257 of 24/08/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”