Two arrested after €1.36 million of cannabis seized in Dublin and Meath
Gardaí said the operation targeted “persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime”
Two men have been arrested in the relation to the seizure of 67.5 kilograms herbal cannabis.
A joint search operation was carried out in counties Dublin and Meath today by officers attached to Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Coolock and Raheny District Drugs Units and the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit.
Gardaí said the operation targeted “persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime” who are operating in the Dublin and Meath area.
“During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 67.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.36 million,” a garda spokesperson said.
“Gardaí arrested two males (aged 45 years and 39 years) who are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in North Dublin.”
Today's Headlines
weeded out | Two arrested after €1.36 million of cannabis seized in Dublin and Meath
money charges | South Dublin car dealer accused of having €100k in crime proceeds is granted bail
Couples Holi-haye | David Haye holidays with girlfriend after Una Healy’s departure from reported ‘throuple’
allegations denied | Sinn Fein councillor and two other men arrested over alleged assault
WALKS FREE | Gran (73) who acted as a getaway driver for robbery gang in Westmeath avoids jail
'insensitive' | Bláthnaid Treacy asks followers to stop sharing graphic stories about ‘horrific childbirth’
HORROR CRIME | Romanian chef found guilty of murdering Frankie Dunne who was decapitated in Cork
daylight attack | Police arrest four men after assault in shopping centre linked to UDA feud
'rockstar' | Siva Kaneswaran pays tribute to The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker on his anniversary
taking no chances | Conor McGregor says he has armed guard protecting his kids in school in the US