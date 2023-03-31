Two arrested after €1.36 million of cannabis seized in Dublin and Meath

Gardaí said the operation targeted “persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime”

The drugs were seized by a Garda and Revenue Customs Service joint operation

Two men have been arrested in the relation to the seizure of 67.5 kilograms herbal cannabis.

A joint search operation was carried out in counties Dublin and Meath today by officers attached to Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Coolock and Raheny District Drugs Units and the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí said the operation targeted “persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime” who are operating in the Dublin and Meath area.

“During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 67.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.36 million,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí arrested two males (aged 45 years and 39 years) who are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in North Dublin.”