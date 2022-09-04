Twins (8) and their teenage sister (18) stabbed to death in Tallaght, Dublin

Suspect (20s) known to the victims was arrested at the scene after being shot with non-lethal rounds by gardai

Gardaí at the scene in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght. Photo: Mark Condren

Detectives believe two young twins and their teenage sister killed in Tallaght overnight were stabbed to death.

A suspect known to the victims, aged in his early 20s, was arrested at the scene after being shot with non-lethal rounds by gardai.

Gardai this morning clarified that the victims were a twin girl and boy aged eight, and their 18-year-old sister.

Another 14-year-old boy was also hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this stage gardai believe all four siblings were stabbed by a man known to them using a large bladed object.

Neighbours at the Rossfield estate in Brookfield this morning expressed their shock at the deaths and reported hearing screaming coming from the house shortly after midnight.

One local said they heard a female voice shouting "help me help me" as well as the sound of windows smashing before gardai arrived on scene.

The suspect was then arrested shortly before 1am by members of the Armed Support Unit and taken into custody at Tallaght garda station.

Emergency services desperately worked to save the three siblings, but they were tragically pronounced dead.

Gardai were this morning carrying out door-to-door inquiries while forensic officers have also been conducting an examination of the scene.

A number of smashed windows were visible at the front of the property including an upstairs window and front room.

Gardaí said in a statement they are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding an incident at a residence in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght on Sunday, 4th September, 2022.

“Investigating gardaí have since confirmed that a female aged 18 years and boy and girl aged 8 years (twins), were fatally injured in the course of the incident.

“A male in his early 20s arrested at the scene remains in Garda custody at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Gardai Technical Bureau at the scene

A teenage boy aged 14 years also injured in the incident is continuing to receive treatment in hospital, his injures are not life threatening.

The scene in Rossfield Estate remains sealed off for forensic examination.

Speaking from the scene this morning local Fianna Fail councillor Charlie O'Connor said the community was shocked by what happened.

"I started getting calls early this morning. I was deeply shocked, the community is shocked, we have to obviously think of the family and sympathise with the family, and hope they get all the support they need.

"I understand gardaí on the scene are also deeply shocked as you'd expect.

"Not only here in Rossfield but the wider Tallaght area, this is a real terrible tragedy."

Unarmed gardaí were the first to respond to reports of an incident which a spokesperson has described as “violent, challenging and traumatic”.

Following an intervention by Garda Armed Support Unit members, involving the discharge of less than-lethal devices, a man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The mother of the deceased siblings, who was not injured at the scene, was also removed to CHI Crumlin and is currently receiving medical treatment.

All persons involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other. Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, at this time.

The tragedy has been described as “unfathomable” by the Mayor of South Dublin Emma Murphy.

“It's unbelievable. It's horrific. The details are still emerging this morning but the loss of three young lives, three young girls is just unfathomable,” she told Independent.ie.

“There's a huge sense of shock across the community, it's going to be a really, really tough road ahead for the community involved. And for the family involved.”

Gardaí at the scene in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght. Photo: Mark Condren

Officers in Tallaght have established an Incident room and all the circumstances of this incident are being investigated.

The scene in Rossfield Estate remains sealed off today and a Forensic Examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed. Post Mortems will take place in due course.

Ms Murphy, the Mayor of South Dublin, said: “People are waking up on a Sunday morning to the most awful news of three young lives taken, and it's going to be a really, really tough road ahead for the local community there.”

An Garda Síochána have appointed a family liaison officer, and will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

A Garda spokesperson said: “This violent, challenging and traumatic incident was responded to by uniform unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives from the wider DMR South Division and Specialist Armed Support Unit members.

"An Garda Síochána has put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident.”