Truck driver carrying Covid-19 test kits hijacked in Co Meath
Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a lorry carrying Covid-19 tests was stolen in Slane, County Meath on Tuesday night.
The articulated lorry, with a male driver onboard, was parked in a layby on the N2 Dublin Road in Fennor, Slane, when a number of persons restrained him and took control of his vehicle at arround 11pm.
The male driver was threatened and driven from the location but later released with no injuries.
Gardai said they have recovered the lorry on Wednesday but test kits were not present.
A garda spokesman said they are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward.
“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
“They are particularly appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) from the N2 Fennor Road, between Collon and south of Slane, or surrounding areas, between the hours of 11pm to 12:30am, to make contact.
“Any wholesalers/distributers who may have been approached to purchase a large quantity of Covid-19 test kits from an unofficial source are asked to come forward.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.”
