Tributes paid to Maud Coffey following private burial this week

Tributes have been paid to Maud Coffey following her private burial this week.

The 41-year-old was found dead at an apartment at Royal Canal Park Dublin 15 on Friday, January 13.

Paying their respects to the beloved Dubliner, friends, family and even strangers left condolences for her.

“R.I.P Maud. I have all the memories of our 10 years together in my heart forever and always. Rest easy with your Mam who you adored so much. I am heartbroken beyond words as are my whole family. Love always David,” one person shared.

“Hope your resting easy Maud. Really can’t believe it. We are all heartbroken and utterly devastated. We will always remember you as you were part of our family for 10 long years. I will talk about all the memories I have of you to my boys and let them no how good of a person you were. Hope your with your Mam now RIP,” added another.

A third wrote: “Maud we never got to say goodbye for reasons I will never understand. I hope you are reunited with your beloved mother Stella. You were a huge part of our family for so long from births, marriages and many family gatherings in between that you were always included in. Thank you for all the memories and all the love you gave to my children. May your gentle spirit rest easy.”

Her death notice reads: “Her funeral was held this week with her heartbroken family and friends.”

“Her memory will live on in our hearts. May her gentle spirit rest easy with all who have gone before her and especially with Stella, her mother, champion and hero.”

“Donations, if desired, can be made to Mental Health Ireland or Hail Housing Association."

A man aged in his 50s has appeared at Dublin District Court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered at an apartment in Dublin on Friday.

Maud Coffey was found dead at an apartment at Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15.

Austin Mangan (50), with an address in Dublin 9, appeared in court in connection with her death.

Garda Mark Reilly of Cabra Garda Station told Judge Dermot Simms he arrested Mr Mangan on January 14th, who made no reply when charged at Finglas Garda Station.

Maud is survived by her siblings Fergus, Iseult, Síofra, Fainche and Breffní.