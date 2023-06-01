Tributes paid to Catherine Henry online after man arrested over Dundalk murder

The 62-year-old grandmother was found in a pool of blood in her apartment on Bridge Street, Dundalk.

Tributes are pouring in online for murder victim Catherine Henry after she was found dead in her Co Louth home last week.

The 62-year-old grandmother was found in a pool of blood in her apartment on Bridge Street, Dundalk.

She is understood to have been beaten to death in her home.

Originally from Coolock in Dublin, she had only lived in Dundalk in recent years and was well known locally for her work with a local charity providing free meals to the homeless. She also previously lived in Bettystown, Co Meath.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her “heartbroken” daughters Sheraine, Amanda, and Kathleen; sons Jonathan, Robert, Luke, and Dean; their dad Gerry; son-in-law Graham; her “adored” 15 grandchildren; extended family; relatives; and friends.

While funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, Catherine is being remembered for her “beautiful” spirit as tributes are being paid online.

“Sincere condolences to the family on the passing of Catherine... Such a lovely woman and many memories we have... You will be deeply missed by us all in the pub,” one pal wrote.

Another person said: “Catherine, I am so so sorry you were succumbed to this tragic death. For your children, grandchildren, your family and friends, I pray they find some comfort and peace in these dark days, months and times ahead. May you rest in peace!”

While someone else added: “Rest in peace Catherine, you beautiful lady. So sorry you had to leave this life as you did. My condolences to all your family and kin. May you get the best bed in heaven and may God be good to you.”

And another chimed in: “My condolences to all of Catherine's family at this time. I am so shocked and saddened by her tragic passing and hope that Catherine will watch over you all and keep you safe”.

“Our heartfelt sympathy to the entire Henry family on the very sad passing of a mam, a grandmother, and a friend, may her gentle soul rest in eternal peace,” another mourner wrote.

It comes after a man in his 20s was arrested earlier today on suspicion of murder.

He is believed to have been well-known to the murder victim and was the chief suspect in the investigation.

He is being detained at a garda station in Co Louth under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is understood that gardaí are not looking for anyone else at this time.