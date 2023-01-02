Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ Bruna Fonseca (28) killed in Cork on New Year’s Day

The young woman was found dead in a Cork city centre apartment in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Undated family handout photo issued by Gardai of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca, whose body was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street, Cork City on Sunday — © PA

Tributes have poured in for the young woman who was tragically killed in Cork city centre in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Bruna Fonseca (28) was found unresponsive in a flat on Liberty Street on Sunday morning.

She is understood to have fought to defend herself from her killer before being overpowered, beaten and strangled in a violent attack.

Gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation into the death of Ms Fonseca who was originally from Brazil.

News of her death has shocked the local community.

Bruna Fonseca

“I’m so sorry for what happened to you,” one comment reads.

"You are so beautiful with a beautiful energy. Rest in peace, you wonderful human.”

Others described the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “unforgettable.”

"I can’t believe it,” another wrote. “My condolences to the family members.”

Mourners have taken to social media to pay tribute to Ms Fonseca, who had been living in Cork for less than a year.

In a statement last night, the Mercy University Hospital – where Ms Fonseca had been working as a contract cleaner – paid tribute to the young woman.

The body of Bruna Fonseca (28) is removed from the flat on Liberty Street in Cork city. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision — © Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

"On behalf of management and staff at Mercy University Hospital Cork and Bidvest Noonan’s Contract Cleaners we are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of Bruna Fonseca,” the statement said.

"Even though she was only working for a short time for the company at the hospital, she was considered a hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her friends in Cork, and her family and friends in Brazil. May she rest in peace.”

Others on social media have shared the candles they are burning in her memory.

"Thoughts to all who knew and loved Bruna Fonseca,” one wrote.

"The Brazilian community will always be close to my heart and when something like this happens, it leaves a sadness with me too,” another said.

“Condolences to all her friends and family.”

Her death has been described as “unbelievable” and “deeply shocking.”

It was announced by Women’s Aid yesterday with “a heavy heart” as the organisation shared that the 28-year-old’s name has been added “to our record of women who have been killed in violent circumstances in this country.”

After graduating from university in Brazil, Ms Fonseca worked as a librarian in the Formiga area near Rio de Janeiro before arriving in Ireland.

Yesterday morning, gardaí were alerted to an incident at the city centre apartment and discovered the body of Ms Fonseca upon their arrival.

Emergency services including paramedics had been called to the scene.

A man in his 20s – believed to be known to the victim – was arrested in the area a short time later.

He was detained under Section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act for questioning at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.