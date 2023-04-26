Transgender inmate Barbie Kardashian threatens to rape female prison officers

Male officers then had to return Kardashian to her cell where she is kept isolated from other female inmates

Female prison officers were threatened with being raped after a confrontation with transgender inmate Barbie Kardashian at Limerick Prison this week.

The 21-year-old, who was jailed last month for threatening to torture, rape and murder her mother, made the threats after being asked to clean up where she had taken a shower.

Male officers then had to intervene at the prison’s E Wing for female prisoners to return Kardashian to her cell where she is kept isolated from other female inmates, according to sources.

She is now the subject of a P19, the prison’s system disciplinary procedure which could see her lose privileges as punishment, it was added.

Last month Kardashian received a sentence of five and a half years with the final 12 months suspended at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Kardashian was sentenced on March 16 this year by Judge Tom O’Donnell at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court after a jury found her guilty of seven threats against her mother at her trial last May.

Gardaí told the court that they continue to have “grave concerns” about Ms Kardashian’s “motivation to carry out the threats”.

Detective Garda Niall Fitzgerald, Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that Gardaí believe Ms Kardashian continues to “pose a significant threat to those she has made threats towards, as well as to the wider public”.

The court heard she was born a male named Gabrielle Alejandro Gentile and that she later changed her name by deed poll to Barbie Kardashian.

In 2020, Ms Kardashian was granted a gender recognition certificate by the Department of Social Protection, in recognition of her identifying as female.

The court heard Ms Kardashian is currently on a waiting list to be assessed for “appropriate medical treatment” in relation to her gender.

She had been placed in care from the age of nine and later told gardaí and social care workers that she had been sexually and physically assaulted when she was a child.

While in a residential care facility in Limerick for children with high-risk behaviours, she threatened to kill or cause serious harm to her mother as well as to a staff member involved in her care.

She told care workers how she planned to immobilise her mother by running at her with a knife and stabbing her, before slowly torturing her to death in her home, Limerick Circuit Court heard.

Kardashian, who is diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder outlined her plans to kill her mother during a meeting with her social care workers on September 16, 2020.

The meeting had been arranged to discuss a life plan for her, ahead of her proposed release into the community, after she had turned 18.

A care worker told gardaí told Kardashian had told her: "If I got into [my mother's] house I would run towards her and put the knife into her body; I would want to prolong my mum's suffering for as long as possible.

“I would stab her, but not in her heart or neck, I'd want to put her through lots of torture, fear and humiliation."

Following her trial last May, a jury found Ms Kardashian guilty of seven threats against her mother.

She was found not guilty of four additional charges of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a member of staff at Coovagh House.

It was heard in court the staff member did not take the threats seriously and he did not seek to be removed from Ms Kardashian’s care roster.

Ms Kardashian thanked the judge before being led away to begin serving her sentence.

Last month Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said biological males should not be put into women’s prisons if they are found to have broken the law.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

Mr Varadkar said the law may need to be changed to ensure female prisoners are protected when he was asked for his views following Kardashian’s conviction.

“I know that a similar situation arose in Scotland and it was necessary there to change the law to make sure that women were protected.”

When asked if he believes biological males should be put into women’s prisons he said: “No, I don’t quite frankly.”

“If a situation that arose in Scotland has now arisen in Ireland, well, then we’re going to have to deal with it in a similar way,” he said.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) had previously announced transgender offenders would be sent to jails matching the gender they were assigned at birth.

The case of double rapist Isla Bryson forced the SPS to reconsider previously inclusive policies when Bryson was sent to a women’s prison in a controversy that caused a political storm.