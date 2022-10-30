Transgender child perv back on streets despite being told she would be deported

Brazilian caught with thousands of depraved images of abuse on phones and laptop is free to go, despite court being told she would be deported after serving sentence

De Souza grins as she walks away from the prison with a friend

A transgender prostitute caught with ‘thousands of depraved child abuse images’ is back on Ireland’s streets after being released from prison despite a court being told she would be deported at the end of a three-year sentence.

Our exclusive pictures show Bruno Binda De Souza – whose convictions included possession, production and distribution of the horrific child abuse imagery – walking free from the Midlands Prison on Wednesday morning.

But instead of a Garda car meeting the 32-year-old at the prison gates to put her on the first plane out of Ireland, Da Souza was collected by a male pal who helped the €250-an-hour former sex worker carry two oversize duffle bags from the jail.

Bruno Binda De Souza leaves the Midlands Prison this week

Sources told the Sunday Worldthat the day prior to the Brazilian’s release, the sicko had pleaded with the prison governor to allow a hairdresser into the prison for a hair styling.

According to sources, the request was unceremoniously refused and De Souza left prison, hair up in a bun, wearing a bulky black jacket over a grey tracksuit and fluorescent pink runners.

Sources confirmed to the Sunday World that Da Souza’s release back into the general public came as no warrant was presented to the prison at any stage for an arrest for deportation purposes on her release.

De Souza posing for snaps for the escort website

“It’s not a prison issue,” the source said. “That’s an issue for the Department of Justice and the guards.”

De Souza, also known as Bruno Meirelles, had been held in the Midlands Prison – a male only lock-up – as the gender specified on the sex worker’s committal documents was male.

Nevertheless, pictures obtained from the escort agency website on which Da Souza advertised €250-an-hour sex sessions, show the degree to which she had undergone gender transitioning.

In March of last year, Judge Martin Nolan heard how De Souza claimed to have been introduced to child pornography by a client while using the drug crystal meth.

De Souza posing for snaps for the escort website

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard De Souza was married to an Irishman but had let an application to remain in the country lapse because of her prosecution for child abuse imagery and would be deported at the end of any sentence.

In total, De Souza, formerly of Brabazon Hall, Cork Street, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography on a MacBook and three iPhones, five counts of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography on three dates between December 2017 and July 2020.

De Souza grins as she walks away from the prison with a friend

The court heard the production counts referred to text documents in the form of messaging conversations in which child sexual activity was discussed between De Souza and other parties.

Illegal images of children were also shared by De Souza via WhatsApp.

Detective Garda Martin Allen told the court some of the child abuse images found were “unique” in that gardaí working the Cyber Crime division had not come across them before.

Judge Martin Nolan said the accused had been in possession of thousands of “depraved images of child pornography”.

De Souza had advertised €250 sex sessions online

He noted that the defendant was engaged in prostitution, and it seemed a client encouraged De Souza to look at this material.

He said that after being introduced, De Souza became interested and downloaded significant amounts of the material and engaged in text conversations and the exchange of images.

Judge Nolan said that De Souza had no previous convictions and co-operated with the Gardaí in handing over passwords.

He noted also that De Souza was getting on well in prison and seemed well capable of reform.

He further took into account the challenges De Souza had faced in life.

Judge Nolan said he accepted crystal meth can affect people’s behaviour but said De Souza knew the material was wrong.

He noted also De Souza had offended on three different dates.

“I don’t think she is a bad person but, she committed serious offences and the court must punish her for her misbehaviour,” said Judge Nolan.

He imposed a three-year sentence, backdated to when she went into custody.

De Souza had been in custody since July 28, 2020 when she met with gardaí by appointment at a south Dublin Garda station and was arrested over the sickening imagery found on her devices.

De Souza had come to the attention of Gardaí assigned to ‘Operation Ketch’ – established to identify those engaged in distributing child abuse images – after they were contacted by the US National Centre for Exploited and Missing Children (NCEMC).

Investigators at the NCEMC had established that De Souza had been using WhatsApp and Facebook to share the images and videos.

The sex worker’s home in the south inner city was subsequently raided by on September 29, 2018 and a phone and MacBook were seized.

A follow-up raid took place on August 19, 2019 after Gardaí were again contacted by the NCEMC and another device was seized.

During an analysis of the devices by the Garda Cyber Crime Bureau, investigators established that they contained thousands of horrific images and videos.

In total, Gardaí recovered 41 ‘Category One’ images on the MacBook – category one indicating the images depicted children engaged in sexual activity.

One phone had another 2,464 Category One images and another contained 752 Category Two images and videos indicating the images displayed imagery of child exposure.

De Souza had been active as a prostitute in Ireland since 2011.

Operating on escort websites under the ‘handle’ ‘TS Pocahontas’, it’s understood she earned thousands of euro per week.

On her profile, which has now been removed, she claimed to have an ‘8in long’ penis as well as a 44DD enhanced bust size.

Describing herself as bisexual, she said she was “a hot woman with a big surprise just waiting for you”.

Contacted this week and asked why De Souza had not been deported on the conclusion of the three-year jail term, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice refused to explain why this had occurred.

“The Department does not comment on individual cases,” a spokesperson responded.