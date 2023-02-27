Tragic teen Marius Mamaliga who died after alleged stabbing ‘loved by everyone’

Marius, who was 19, was allegedly attacked in Swords, North Co Dublin on Thursday, died as a result of the injuries he received.

Supporters have raised €15,000 to help the family of slain teenager Marius Mamaliga who died in hospital last night after an alleged stab attack last week.

His close friend Matthew Czujek set up the special GoFundMe page to help his family saying: “I want to help the family as much as possible.

“He was raised by a beautiful family and always treated everyone with respect and love. Can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me and all of his friends around him.

“Marius was loved by everyone around him and meant a lot to his friends. He never failed to make them laugh and was always there for them when they needed him.

“We all love him very much and may he forever be in our hearts. We wanted to create this GoFundMe to support Marius and his family during this time and give Marius the memorial he deserves.

“The donations will be used to cover the cost of his funeral and to support his family with other costs. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will be directly given to his parents.”

Gardaí confirmed last night that he had died at Beaumont Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the alleged attack at Brookdale Avenue, Swords.

Brandon Gavin (20) is accused with assault under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Act and was charged in connection with the alleged attack.

He appeared in court on Saturday evening where Detective Garda Conor Tumbleton told Judge Brian Smyth that Mr Mamaliga had been stabbed in the neck.

Detective Garda Tumbleton said an artery had been cut as a result of the attack, and "medical staff were unsure if he would survive and if he does so, probably will have severe brain damage".

It was alleged he had been in his Audi car with two other males who gave statements.

They claimed they were parked when another male opened the car door and struck Mr Mamaliga in the neck before running away.

The court heard that the accused allegedly went home "crying and trembling" and told another family member to "get dad, get dad".

An hour and twenty minutes after the incident, he handed himself into gardai after his father brought him to Swords station.

The court heard that Mr Gavin told gardai under caution that "he came at me, I defended myself, I stabbed him".

The court heard he allegedly owed them €2,000 – €2,500.

The detective agreed with defence solicitor Morgan Redmond that Mr Gavin had never come to attention before.

He confirmed that the 20-year-old came to the garda station and was from a good and supportive family. His parents and other relatives were present for proceedings.

Pleading for bail, Mr Redmond asked the judge to note his client's family support and that they wished to stand bail.

Judge Bryan Smith set bail with a bond of €1,000 but also required a surety of €50,000, of which half must be lodged.

Once approved, Mr Gavin can take up bail and will have to sign on three days a week at a garda station, provide gardai with a mobile phone number and be available at all times.

The judge warned that there must be no direct or indirect contact, including by social media or any electronic means, with the injured party, the two witnesses and their families.