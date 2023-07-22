Tragic mum arranged husband’s visa to come to Ireland months before alleged murder

An image of the couple together in their home country has been published alongside news of Deepa’s death in newspapers in her native Kerala

A 38-year-old mum-of-one – stabbed to death in her Cork home – had arranged for her husband and five-year-old son to join her in Ireland on ‘dependent visas’ – after taking up employment here in April.

Tragic Deepa Dinamani, who was a native of Thrissur in Kerala, had started work as a senior manager at Alter Domus Fund Services at the Airport Business Park, Cork in April.

Immediately after that, it’s understood Deepa arranged for her husband Regin Rajan and their young son to join her in Ireland on a dependent visa.

An image of the couple together in their home country has been published alongside news of Deepa’s death in newspapers in her native Kerala.

Deepa’s body was discovered in an upstairs bedroom of her semi-detached home in the Cardinal Court estate on Friday night of last week.

She had sustained a stab wound to the neck.

The alarm was raised when she failed to pick up her son from a friend's house.

Her body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination was carried out.

A forensic examination also took place at her home in Wilton.

On Thursday, Deepa’s husband, who has been charged with her murder, was further remanded in custody following an initial court appearance last Sunday

Rajan, a native of India, appeared by video link from Cork Prison.

Cork District Court heard the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions are awaited in the case of a 41-year-old man.

Sergeant John Kelleher told the court that it was a very recent matter and it was too soon for directions to be available from the DPP.

At the sitting, Judge Olann Kelleher further remanded the accused in custody until July 31st for DPP directions

Deepa’s brother was understood this week to be in the process of travelling to Ireland to assume care of his nephew and to help organise the repatriation of his sister's remains to India.

The Indian community in Cork has rallied to support the heartbroken family and staged a candlelit vigil at her home.

Speaking earlier this week, World Malayalee Council Cork President Dr Lekha Menon Margassery said the community will do everything within their power to assist the grief-stricken family.

"We are working on the repatriation process," he said.

"Her brother needs to submit certain forms and to get them notarised by the authorities. He has to send all those emails to the Embassy. He is travelling today to his parents because he is in a different state (in India). And then he will come here."

"He is still in shock. He cannot process it. (The vigil) was nice. It was good for us to be as one and to be united as we pass on our condolences.

"The (Cork City) Council messaged me to pass on their condolences. We are trying to sort the repatriation out - the protocol and what is required. Whether it is from the funeral home or the mortuary. Do they need a notary? All the practical steps."

Deepa’s employers have also offered whatever help they can provide to assist her family.

"Her brother needs to get a visa and that will have to be issued to him. We are waiting for confirmation from (her) brother on when he will be able to travel. She only had one sibling. He is the only one."

Dr Margassery posted a message on the Cork Pravasi Malayali Facebook page, along with the World Malayalee Council Cork and Indian Nurses in Cork social media pages, asking members for their support over the coming days.

"We request all our community members' support as you are all aware of the costs incurred with repatriation. Family has requested our support in whatever way we could as a community.

"We would keep all of you updated and would like to inform you all that an action group has been formulated as a start to deal with the situation with representatives from different organisations in Cork."

Dr Margassery, who is also President of the UCC Indian Alumni Association, said Irish people who want to help the family in any way can contact her at corkwmc@gmail.com .

In a statement Alter Domus, where Deepa had been employed as a senior funds manager, said that they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

“We lost a wonderful person and colleague who will be missed by many at Alter Domus. Our thoughts are with Deepa’s family at this tragic time.”