Tony McGregor's new car; Furys 'banned' from US; and man accused poisoning of colleague

Tony McGregor was clearly happy to finally get behind the wheel of his latest super car

Conor McGregor's dad Tony splashes €170k on new car complete with personalised plates

Tony seemed "none too plussed" when he picked up the car from well-known and well-liked premium car salesman Alan Lewis

Harry Styles stops Dublin gig twice and reveals he was headbutted in Tallaght

According to Styles, Niall Horan took him to a party in Tallaght five years before when the band was in its infancy, and he received a headbutt.

Tyson Fury’s dad admits he and Tyson are ‘banned’ from US due to Kinahan crackdown

John said: “We can’t travel. Tommy hasn’t got a team, his team members are not allowed in America at the present point of time. So Madison Square Garden mate, ain’t accessible for us, is it?

Man accused of putting sewage water in colleague’s coffee collapses outside court

Water treatment plant worker Joseph Byrne's colleague suffered extreme intestinal issues as a result

Dublin man who sexually abused his four-year-old niece is jailed for two years

"I will never forgive the person who stole her smile," her mother said. "She will always carry the scars."