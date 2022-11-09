Three teenagers quizzed by gardaí after aggravated burglary in Waterford
Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing
Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World
Three teenagers are being quizzed by gardai after an aggravated burglary at a property in Templars Hall, Waterford, in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí arrested the three men following the incident.
A garda spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.
