Three quizzed after cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy worth more than €122k seized

Three people were arrested after drugs worth more than €122,000 were seized by Gardai after raiding a home in Waterford City.

Garda attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the raids as part of Operation Tara.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence and seized cocaine worth €100,450, cannabis herb with a value of €15,000 and ecstasy tablets with an estimated value of €6,960.”

“Two men (20s) and a woman (20s) were arrested at the scene and later taken to Waterford and Tramore Garda Stations where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

"All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. Investigations ongoing.”