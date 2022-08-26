Three quizzed after cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy worth more than €122k seized
Three people were arrested after drugs worth more than €122,000 were seized by Gardai after raiding a home in Waterford City.
Garda attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the raids as part of Operation Tara.
A spokesperson said: “Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a domestic residence and seized cocaine worth €100,450, cannabis herb with a value of €15,000 and ecstasy tablets with an estimated value of €6,960.”
“Two men (20s) and a woman (20s) were arrested at the scene and later taken to Waterford and Tramore Garda Stations where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
"All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. Investigations ongoing.”
