Three people arrested in Co Limerick in major garda operation
Gardaí conducted the searches as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity in the Kilmallock area over the past number of months.
Three people were arrested after gardaí carried out five raids in Co Limerick yesterday.
Gardaí conducted the searches as part of an ongoing probe into criminal activity in the Kilmallock area over the past number of months.
“Five premises were searched during yesterday’s operation,” a garda spokesperson said.
It had been reported that more than 20 officers took part in the pre-planned intelligence operation led by gardaí in Bruff with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and officers from Limerick city.
One local told Limerick Live: "There were guards everywhere."
Gardaí said the three people who had been arrested were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at garda stations in Limerick.
All three persons have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
