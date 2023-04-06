Three men in court after puppies, Canada Goose jackets, cannabis seized in north Dublin
Three men are due before the courts after gardaí seized drugs worth more than €30,000 and a litter of puppies in north Dublin on Wednesday.
Gardaí carried out a joint-agency search operation at St Margaret’s Park in Ballymun, Dublin 11 yesterday.
Gardaí from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force Unit with assistance from the DMR North Divisional Search Team, the Garda Armed Support Unit, and regular units from Ballymun and Coolock, alongside personnel from Dublin City Council and volunteers from My Lovely Horse were all on board to help out.
During the search, officers discovered suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €30,400; tools and electrical items “understood to be stolen”, four vehicles; a trailer; a watch; bags; and a number of items of clothing – including Canada Goose jackets.
Sixteen puppies were also rescued during the operation and are currently in the care of My Lovely Horse where they are receiving veterinary attention.
Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested as part of the operation and have since been charged.
The two in their 20s and 40s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Thursday 6 April, while the man in his 30s will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.
Investigations are ongoing.
