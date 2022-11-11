Three men arrested in Mullingar following reports of bogus tradesmen operating in the area
‘A large sum of cash was provided to the three males and no work was conducted on the property’
Three men were arrested after gardai launched an investigation into reports of bogus tradesmen operating in Co Westmeath this week.
Gardai said three men had called to the residence of an elderly man in the Mullingar area on Thursday, November 3, claiming they were builders and that the man’s roof was in need of repair.
“In the days following this encounter, a large sum of cash was provided to the three males and no work was conducted on the property,” gardai said.
Gardaí became aware of the matter and on Thursday they arrested three men on the property.
“The males (two of whom are aged in their 40s and one in his 30s) were detained at Mullingar Garda Station,” gardai added.
“They have since been charged and were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 1, at 10.30am on Friday.”
