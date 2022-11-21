Three men arrested as Gardaí seize €83k worth of drugs in Finglas raid

Suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, Alprazolam tablets, and cannabis were seized, as well as €10,900 in cash and a quantity of ammunition

Three men were arrested as Gardaí seized over €83,800 worth of controlled drugs following a number of searches in Finglas, Dublin 11 today.

As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Finglas West, Gardaí conducted searches at a number of residences.

Over €83,800 worth of drugs comprising of suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, Alprazolam tablets, and cannabis were seized.

Gardaí also seized cash to the value of €10,900 and a quantity of ammunition.

Three men (one aged in his teens, and two in their 40s) were arrested and taken to Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations.

All three have since been charged.

Two of the men (40s) are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

The teen has been released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.