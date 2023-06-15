Three men arrested after man (30s) suffers head injury in Dublin attack
The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for injuries which have been described as “serious but non-life threatening”
Three men are being quizzed this afternoon by gardaí after a man was attacked in Donaghmede, Dublin 13, this morning.
Gardaí said they received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, suffered head injuries and rushed to the scene.
The victim was rushed to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for injuries which have been described as “serious but non-life threatening”.
“Gardaí are investigating alleged incident of assault in Donaghmede, Dublin 13, this morning,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
“Gardaí received report that a man, aged in his 30s, had received head injuries and attended the scene.
A garda spokesperson said three men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
All three are currently detained at garda stations in the North Dublin region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
