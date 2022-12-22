Three men (20s) arrested after vehicles are rammed in Patrickswell, Co Limerick

‘A large crowd had gathered on the Main Street and a number of cars were damaged’

Gardai have arrested three men following an assault and violent disorder in Patrickswell in Limerick on Wednesday night.

The incident took place on Main Street in the town around 8.30pm.

It is understood there had been an altercation between two groups before vehicles were rammed.

Two rival groups - one from Askeaton, west County Limerick - who are involved in a historical dispute, came together at a premises in the Limerick hurling heartland village and a number of cars were rammed.

A large crowd gathered at the scene and three men in their 20s were arrested by gardai who responded within minutes of the fresh wave of violence.

“A large crowd had gathered on the Main Street and a number of cars were damaged,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Three men (20s) were arrested at the scene and three vehicles were seized for technical examination. All three men are currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

It’s understood detectives are looking to question a number of other parties of interest in relation to their enquiries into the Patrickswell rammings.

The incident comes days after armed gardai were deployed to the nearby town of Rathkeale following violent incidents linked to feuding in the area.

However, gardai believe that the incidents are not connected.

Reliable sources said the incident in Patrickswell had “absolutely nothing” to do with violence last Monday in Rathkeale, where armed gardai have been deployed to try to ease tensions between feuding groups.

Justice Minister Simon Harris visited Rathkeale this week and the Armed Support Unit has been deployed to the area to help prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Gardai have issued an appeal for information following the incident in Patrickswell on Wednesday.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were in the area of Main Street, Patrickswell on Wednesday evening between 8pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.