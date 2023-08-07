Three charged as cocaine stash worth €4.2m seized by Revenue and gardaí in Cork

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one aged in their 30s, were arrested by An Garda Síochána

The cocaine had an estimated value of €4.3 million.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and officers from Revenue’s Customs Service seized approximately 60kg of cocaine on Saturday as part of a joint intelligence-led operation.

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one aged in their 30s, were arrested by An Garda Síochána and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at garda stations in Cork.

All three have since been charged and are due to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork, Court 1, at 5pm today, Monday, August 7, 2023.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale, and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.