Three arrests after three men (20s) injured in series of assaults in Sligo

It has been reported that a video circulating online shows a number of young men punching, kicking and wrestling with each other, amid loud shouts and screams of panic.

Three men have been arrested after three other men were injured in a series of assaults and public order incidents at a licensed premises at Garavogue Weir, Sligo in the early hours of Monday morning.

The three men who were arrested are aged 20s and 40s and are being quizzed at garda stations in the Sligo District.

Three men aged in their 20s were taken to Sligo General Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

One man is repeatedly punched along railings by a number of men.

There is also footage of a young man being carried by four members of the emergency services, apparently from the scene at the river side.

According to independent.ie, pubs in the immediate area shut their doors owing to the seriousness of the situation,

“This morning, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Gardaí arrested three men, aged 20s and 40s, in relation to this investigation,” gardai said.

“All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in the Sligo District.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Garavogue Weir area of Co. Sligo area between 1am and 2am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.