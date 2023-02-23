Three arrested as cannabis worth €645k seized in searches across two counties
During the raids, gardai were assisted by staff from the Food Safety Authority as they seized cannabis and cannabis related products in Cork and Dublin.
Three people have been arrested and drugs worth €645,000 were seized in raids in two counties earlier this morning.
The drugs – described as cannabis and cannabis ‘products’ – were found in search operations in Co. Cork and Co. Dublin.
Gardai from Bantry Garda Station, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, and Store Street Garda Station were assisted by staff from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Health, as a number of business and residential premises were searched.
During the raids, gardai seized cannabis and cannabis related products worth a total of €645,000.
A woman (50s) and two men (30s) were arrested as part of this investigation.
They were detained at Garda Stations in West Cork and Cork City and all three have been subsequently charged.
All three are scheduled to appear before Bantry District Court this morning, Thursday, 23rd February 2023.
All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
A garda spokesman said the drugs seized will now be subjected to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
