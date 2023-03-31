Three arrested and €600k of cannabis seized after gardai search vehicles in Dublin

Officers intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2:00pm yesterday in the Balbriggan area of Co Dublin.

Three men have been arrested following the seizure yesterday of more than €600,000 worth of cannabis herb and €15,000 in cash.

The men – aged 37, 40 and 44 – were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in North County Dublin.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2:00pm in the Balbriggan area of Co Dublin.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to FSI for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

The seizure and arrests are part of the gardai’s anti-drugs strategy – known as Operation Tara.

The enhanced national anti-drugs strategy was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

It aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.