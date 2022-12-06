Three arrested after cannabis worth €950k seized from ‘sophisticated’ Galway growhouse

The men and woman are currently being detained at the North Western Regional HQ

Three people have been arrested after €950,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized from a growhouse during a raid in Co Galway.

The search was conducted yesterday afternoon shortly after 3:30pm in Kilcolgan.

During the search, gardaí discovered a “sophisticated growhouse”, operation within the premises.

Two men (40s), and one woman (30s) were arrested at the scene.

They are currently being detained at the North Western Regional HQ under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The search was carried out by officers attached to Galway Garda Station and the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

A garda spokesman said the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.

Speaking yesterday about this seizure, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche in Galway said: "This is a significant blow to those trafficking illegal drugs in the Galway Garda Division and we will continue to tackle organised crime and drug dealers in County Galway."

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.