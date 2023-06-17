Three arrested after €166k in drugs and samurai sword, machete and taser seized in Dublin

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT), and K District Crime Units carried out a number of searches

Some of the drugs and weapons seized by gardai

Three men have been arrested after €166,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine were seized following Garda operations in Cabra and Mountjoy yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT), and K District Crime Units carried out a number of searches as part of an operation targeting local organised crime.

Assistance for the operation was provided by a number of national and regional units.

Drugs with a combined value of €166,000 was seized by gardaí over the course of the searches. This included an estimated €110,000 in cannabis herb and almost €56,000 in cocaine.

The drugs will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) to undergo further analysis.

A samurai sword, a machete and a taser were also seized.

Garda said three men were arrested in connection with this operation.

Two have since been charged and appeared before the Courts while another man has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations ongoing