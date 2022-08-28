This is the pic that enraged Garda as thug Gavin Quinn was released from prison this week

One close family member angrily remonstrated with those condemning Quinn’s release: “He done his time. Leave him alone for f**k sake!”

Lee Quinn tried to stab the officer in the eye with a six inch kitchen knife

THIS is the picture, showing violent thug Gavin Quinn’s release from prison, that sparked fury amongst the Garda rank and file this week.

The picture showed Quinn hugging a relative after he walked free from the Midlands Prison on Wednesday – 45 days after he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for an attack in which he and his brother tried to ‘butcher’ a garda.

Family members of Quinn yesterday pushed back against a wave of condemnation on social media – pointing out the thug had been in prison in connection with the attack for almost two years prior to his sentencing.

One close family member angrily remonstrated with those condemning Quinn’s release: “He done his time. Leave him alone for f**k sake!”

Gavin Quinn hugs a relative after he walks free

Quinn (28) and his younger brother Lee (27) were given combined jail sentences totalling eight-and-a-half years at the Central Criminal Court on July 11 – after the court heard they had tried to “butcher” a member of An Garda Síochána “like an animal”.

Garda Alan Murphy was responding to reports a man had been stabbed in Inchicore, Dublin 8, when he was attacked by the Quinn brothers.

During the incident, Gavin Quinn pinned Gda Murphy to the ground as his younger brother, Lee Quinn (27) tried to stab the uniformed officer in the eye with a six-inch kitchen knife and later slashed him across the head, the court was told.

Both men had originally been due to stand trial for Gda Murphy’s attempted murder, and a jury had been sworn in.

Lee Quinn tried to stab the officer in the eye with a six inch kitchen knife

But they were re-arraigned at the Central Criminal Court on March 1 after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) accepted their guilty pleas to the lesser charges.

Before delivering the sentence, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said Lee Quinn was facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment whilst the maximum sentence that could be handed down to Gavin Quinn was seven years.

The judge noted that Gavin Quinn had become aggressive and threatening to Gda Murphy leading the officer to originally believe that he [Gavin Quinn] may have been the aggressor that day.

However, Gda Murphy then became aware that Gavin Quinn was the injured party, she said. Referring to Lee Quinn, Ms Justice Creedon said he had attempted to stab the officer in the abdomen connecting with his stab vest and went on to slash him in the head with a knife.

The Central Criminal Court heard that Gda Murphy had “no doubt in his mind” he would be dead today if it weren’t for the assistance of emergency service colleagues from Dublin Fire Brigade, who pulled Lee Quinn away from him moments after the knife-wielding attacker had slashed the officer across the head.

Lee Quinn, said Ms Justice Creedon, had been assessed as being at high risk of re-offending and that he had a propensity for violence.

“He went on to stab Gda Murphy in the head and would have stabbed him further if he had not been restrained,” she added.

Lee Quinn was sentenced to seven years in prison with the final year suspended. It was backdated to when he went into custody on March 20, 2020.

Passing sentence on Gavin Quinn, Ms Justice Creedon observed that the defendant had denied assaulting and restraining Gda Murphy.

She added that Gavin Quinn maintained that he had drunk a bottle of whisky and consumed two grams of cocaine, so he could not recall the details of the offence. The judge said that Gavin Quinn had limited insight and awareness of the injuries to the victim and that he had a capacity for violent offending

Gavin Quinn’s previous convictions include assault and the production of a knife.

He was given a two-and-a-half-year sentence backdated to June 5, 2020 when he first went into custody over the offence – meaning he had served a total sentence of just over two year and two months in prison prior to his release on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Sunday World yesterday, the Garda Representative Association’s Brendan O’Connor said: “...While sentencing is a matter for the judiciary, This case clearly highlights the very weaknesses in current legislation that this association has consistently drawn attention to...The current system is not delivering justice for our members who become victims or the citizens we try to keep safe from serious harm.”