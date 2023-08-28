Thief boarded flight after stealing goods worth €900 from Dublin Airport

The theft was reported at a store inside Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport early on Sunday morning

The items returned to Dublin Airport by the Aer Lingus crew on this EI3265 flight.

Gardaí shared how “teamwork” helped them catch a thief who stole €900 worth of goods from a Dublin Airport shop in a social media post this afternoon.

The theft was reported at a store inside Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport early on Sunday morning.

Gardaí responded to the alert and identified a suspect using CCTV footage but quickly realised that the thief had already boarded a flight headed for Birmingham Airport.

Early yesterday morning, Gardaí at @DublinAirport responded to the reported theft of items worth over €900 from a store within Terminal 1.



They quickly identified a suspect via CCTV but they soon discovered he had already departed for @bhx_official. — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 28, 2023

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, gardaí told followers that they made contact with police stationed at Birmingham Airport.

After being provided with his details and a description of the stolen items, police stopped the thief as he got off the plane and recovered the smuggled goods.

With the help of Aer Lingus’ cabin crew, the products made it back to Dublin Airport a few hours later and were back on shelves by lunch time.

“Successful policing outcomes often come down to teamwork, and we're lucky to have strong working relationships with our counterparts overseas. #KeepingPeopleSafe”.