The Regency fallout, the €1m 'Monk' bounty and the double-crossing republican spy

Niall Donald joins Nicola Tallant to discuss.

A €1 million bounty on the head of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, a down payment given to a terrorist to entice him to carry out the job and a vipers' nest of dissident Republicans identified in the aftermath of The Regency trial.

Nicola Tallant is joined by Niall Donald to discuss the fallout from the trial of the century, the Monk’s 'not guilty' verdict and the MI5 spy who may have blown the whistle on his secret meetings in the North.

