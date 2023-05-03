The Regency fallout, the €1m 'Monk' bounty and the double-crossing republican spy
Niall Donald joins Nicola Tallant to discuss.
A €1 million bounty on the head of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, a down payment given to a terrorist to entice him to carry out the job and a vipers' nest of dissident Republicans identified in the aftermath of The Regency trial.
Nicola Tallant is joined by Niall Donald to discuss the fallout from the trial of the century, the Monk’s 'not guilty' verdict and the MI5 spy who may have blown the whistle on his secret meetings in the North.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
Round of A-Paws | Dublin mum guilty of animal cruelty after abandoned dog leads gardai to her flat
court rules | Tattoo of man accused of robbery that led to garda’s murder to be used as evidence
'overreacted' | IT worker (40) who fractured nose of boy (8) is given community service
'torture' | Doctor who spent three days on hospital trolley describes ‘inhumane’ conditions
Flee Falling | Dubai princess used fake Irish passport in escape attempt from Emirati dad
fine mess | Lionel Messi set to leave PSG with with two big options on the table
RIP | Ed Sheeran’s granny Nancy Sheeran remembered for ‘social conscience’ at Wexford funeral
'TORTURE' | Mum of boy (6) who died after hotel swimming pool incident dismayed at inquest delay
baby chase | Four arrested in Texas in robbery getaway car with 8-month-old baby on board
'much missed' | Madeleine McCann’s parents hope for ‘breakthrough’ as they mark 16th anniversary