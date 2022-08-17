Terrifying moment a man is caught on camera with a handgun on busy Dublin street
This is the terrifying moment a man was caught on camera brandishing a handgun on a busy Dublin street
Gardai arrested a man after footage emerged of him stumbling along the street with a handgun and a plastic bag.
The footage that emerged on Monday and quickly went viral on social media, was filmed by an onlooker who witnessed the bizarre scene.
It has been reported that several members of the public alerted gardai in Pearse Street who then apprehended the man on the nearby George’s Quay.
In a statement gardai confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested on Monday and remained in custody.
“He was disarmed, arrested and conveyed to Pearse Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939,” a Garda spokesman said .
It is understood that gardai now believe the gun is a replica.
