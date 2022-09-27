Ten men arrested and two hospitalised after assault at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin

Two men have been taken to St James’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Ten men have been arrested and two are in hospital following an assault at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the public order and assault incident and took the ten men to different garda stations in the city centre.

Two are currently detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing, according to a Garda spokesperson.