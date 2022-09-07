Teenager savagely beaten during daylight assault in Wexford town

“I saw a grown man of about six-foot kicking and punching lumps out of a 16 year-old. The young man never retaliated and never spoke”

A teenager was taken to hospital after he was subjected to a savage assault on Gorey Main Street on Monday evening.

The assault of the sixteen-year-old male occurred at approximately 4.40 p.m. on Monday as shoppers and motorists passed through the town. It caught the attention of one member of the public, who immediately rushed to offer assistance.

“I came out of the beauticians and was on the phone and heard people taunting one another. I looked to see what was happening and I saw a grown man of about six-foot kicking and punching lumps out of a 16 year-old.

"The young man never retaliated and never spoke. He literally took the beating,” she said.

“I was shocked because the whole street either stood there watching or walked away.”

Another bystander and first responder administered first aid to the teen while the woman attempted to contact Gorey Garda Station.

She expressed frustration at the amount of time it took for gardaí to come at the scene, saying that it took 40 minutes and several phone calls for them to arrive.

"No minor should ever have to go through anything like that,” added the woman. “Considering how busy it was, the way people just carried on, it amazed me. I was really shocked.”

Gorey gardaí confirmed that a male youth was assaulted at 4.40 p.m. on Gorey Main Street on Monday. He was taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for his injuries and a male assailant in his twenties was arrested and brought to Gorey Garda Station.

When asked about the length of time it took for the Gardaí to respond to the incident, they said they could not comment.