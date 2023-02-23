Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed in Swords, Dublin
It is understood the victim has suffered at least one serious stab wound to the upper body.
A teenager has been left fighting for his life following a stabbing in north Dublin this evening.
The victim, aged in his late teens, was assaulted at Brookdale Avenue in Swords shortly after 7pm.
It is understood the victim has suffered at least one serious stab wound to the upper body.
He was initially treated at the scene and has since been transferred to hospital where he is in a critical condition.
Read more
A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue, Swords this evening Thursday 23rd February, 2023 at approximately 7pm.
"A male aged in his late teens has been taken to Beaumont Hospital and his condition is described as critical.
"The scene is currently preserved and no further information at this time," the garda spokeswoman added.
Today's Headlines
'critical condition' | Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed in Swords, Dublin
jess thrilled | Jess Redden and Rob Kearney announce they’re expecting first child together
JAILED | Harvey Weinstein begs for ‘mercy’ after being sentenced to 16 years in prison
CRIME WORLD | Episode 245: The life and brutal crimes of gang boss Cornelius Price
Fury's fortune | Tommy Fury set to rake in millions from Jake Paul bout
LOUD MOUTHS | Anti-immigrant protestors chant ‘Philly out’ as they target Dublin GAA legend
teen killer | Dublin man (51) pleads guilty to murder of teenager Conor O’Brien in Co Meath
Quizmas comes early | RTÉ looking for people to ‘win big’ on new quiz show The Money List
Food Crime | Vegan double murderer sues Arkansas prison for serving him ‘soggy tofu’
Grá ar an Trá | Ireland’s version of Love Island looking for Irish-speaking singletons for new show