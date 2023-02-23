Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed in Swords, Dublin

It is understood the victim has suffered at least one serious stab wound to the upper body.

A teenager has been left fighting for his life following a stabbing in north Dublin this evening.

The victim, aged in his late teens, was assaulted at Brookdale Avenue in Swords shortly after 7pm.

He was initially treated at the scene and has since been transferred to hospital where he is in a critical condition.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue, Swords this evening Thursday 23rd February, 2023 at approximately 7pm.

"A male aged in his late teens has been taken to Beaumont Hospital and his condition is described as critical.

"The scene is currently preserved and no further information at this time," the garda spokeswoman added.