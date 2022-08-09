Teenager due in court over stabbing of young woman in Kerry

The assault took place in the Ballymullen area of Tralee at around 11pm on Sunday night.

A teenager charged in relation to the violent stabbing of a woman in Tralee, Co Kerry over the weekend is due to appear in court this evening.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was reportedly stabbed five times - twice in the neck and three times to the back.

She was taken to Kerry University Hospital and gardaí say that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men were arrested in connection with this incident and held in Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The second man, aged in his late teens, was charged and will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 6pm this evening 9th August 2022.