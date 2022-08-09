Teenager due in court over stabbing of young woman in Kerry
A teenager charged in relation to the violent stabbing of a woman in Tralee, Co Kerry over the weekend is due to appear in court this evening.
The assault took place in the Ballymullen area of Tralee at around 11pm on Sunday night.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was reportedly stabbed five times - twice in the neck and three times to the back.
She was taken to Kerry University Hospital and gardaí say that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Read more
Two men were arrested in connection with this incident and held in Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
One of the men, aged in his 20s, was released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.
The second man, aged in his late teens, was charged and will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 6pm this evening 9th August 2022.
Today's Headlines
shock death | Child killer Darren Goodwin dies six years after early release for murder of boy with hammer
to the end | ‘Saddened beyond words’ – The Pogues pay tribute to bassist Darryl Hunt who has died age 72
celeb boozer | Damien Duff latest big name to drop into Conor McGregor’s Black Forge pub
Maura Higgins shares shocking story of being sexually assaulted by taxi driver
TRAGEDY | Irish tourist (40s) drowns in swimming pool in Spain’s Costa Dorada
Murder probe | Drug dealer shot dead in Dublin apartment was wrapped in bags and hidden in wardrobe
harassment | Man spared jail over attack on UDA chief Jim Spence walks free again after tormenting loyalist’s daughter
So many memories | Joint funeral of tragic Ballybunion siblings told ‘it won't be the same without them’
Tragic death | Sligo man dies after row broke out at a London holiday camp
'Life is fragile' | GAA world mourns Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke after sudden death