Teenager arrested over attack on Swiss tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar
Gardaí have arrested a teenager in relation to the “serious assault” of a tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Friday evening.
Officers in Pearse Street investigating the incident detained the boy under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme in relation to this incident.
Investigations are ongoing.
The attack happened in the Fownes Street area of Temple Bar at around 9.50pm on Friday.
The victim, who is a Swiss national in his 40s, had been visiting Dublin and is understood to have been with a woman companion in a fast-food restaurant in the area before the brutal assault, and that there may have been a verbal row with a group of younger men.
After the couple left, the man was attacked a short distance away.
It is unclear if a weapon was used in the attack, but the man received very serious facial injuries and could lose the sight in one eye, and possibly the eye.
Read more
He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’s Hospital.
While his injuries are very serious, they are not life-threatening.
Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this incident to contact them.
CCTV from the fast-food outlet and in the Temple Bar area is being collected and reviewed as part of the garda investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder